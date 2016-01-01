Overview

Dr. Johnny Chang, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UCLA Med Sch and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.



Dr. Chang works at Cedars Sinai Medical Group in Tarzana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Leukocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.