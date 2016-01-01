Overview

Dr. Johnny Belenchia, MD is a Pulmonologist in Thomasville, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med.



Dr. Belenchia works at Archbold Medical Group in Thomasville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Emphysema, Bronchiectasis and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.