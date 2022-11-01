Dr. Johnny Altawil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Altawil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Johnny Altawil, MD
Overview
Dr. Johnny Altawil, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Parkwest Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Gastrointestinal Associates PC801 N Weisgarber Rd Ste 100, Knoxville, TN 37909 Directions (865) 588-5121
-
2
The Endoscopy Center North629 Delozier Way Ste 100, Powell, TN 37849 Directions (865) 947-1161
- 3 1311 Dowell Springs Blvd Ste 300, Knoxville, TN 37909 Directions (865) 588-5121
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkwest Medical Center
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Couldn’t ask for a more thorough exam. Very professional, and at the same time attentive to my needs. He is very busy, but didn’t make me feel rushed...this is unusual these days.
About Dr. Johnny Altawil, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Altawil has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Altawil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Altawil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Altawil has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Dysphagia and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Altawil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Altawil. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Altawil.
