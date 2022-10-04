Dr. Johnnie Woodson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woodson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Johnnie Woodson, MD
Dr. Johnnie Woodson, MD is a Dermatologist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine.
J Woodson Dermatology and Associates Ltd2843 Saint Rose Pkwy Ste 110, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 485-5300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Plan of Nevada
- HealthCare Partners
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I recently saw Dr. Woodson for the first time, for a pretty bad eczema flare up caused by a period of severe stress. I was so incredibly miserable when I walked into his office. I am SO glad that I saw him, and I plan for him to continue to be my dermatologist going forward. He was extremely kind and compassionate... I could not ask for a better "bedside manner" from a doctor. I could tell he cared and spent a lot of time with me coming up with a detailed treatment plan, including allergy testing which for some reason no other doctor had ever offered me. He spent a great deal of time explaining things to me, including the medications he was prescribing. I could tell he has a tremendous wealth of knowledge and experience. And, he kept cracking me up, too, despite how miserable I was at the time. He was on time for the appointment; staff is very friendly. I don't know what else a person could ask for. I highly recommend him. Thank you Dr. Woodson!!
About Dr. Johnnie Woodson, MD
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woodson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woodson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woodson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woodson has seen patients for Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woodson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Woodson speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Woodson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woodson.
