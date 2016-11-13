Overview

Dr. Johnnie Strickland Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Prattville, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Prattville Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Strickland Jr works at Medac PC in Prattville, AL with other offices in Montgomery, AL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

