Dr. Johnnie Rose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Johnnie Rose, MD
Overview
Dr. Johnnie Rose, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Rose works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Johnnie L. Rose, MD2101 Crawford St Ste 205, Houston, TX 77002 Directions (713) 650-6699
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rose?
About Dr. Johnnie Rose, MD
- Neurology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1609872365
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rose has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rose accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rose works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rose. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rose.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.