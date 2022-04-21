Dr. Johnnie Catoe, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Catoe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Johnnie Catoe, DMD
Overview
Dr. Johnnie Catoe, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Charleston, SC.
Dr. Catoe works at
Locations
-
1
Dental Care on Ashley Circle3885 W Ashley Cir Unit 640, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (843) 994-8137Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Catoe?
Dr. Catoe was concerned that I had enough anesthesia and was doing okay. Explained each step.
About Dr. Johnnie Catoe, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1992372841
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Catoe has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Catoe using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Catoe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Catoe works at
Dr. Catoe has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Catoe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Catoe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Catoe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.