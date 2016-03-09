See All Podiatrists in Montgomery, AL
Dr. Johnnie Alston, DPM Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Johnnie Alston, DPM

Podiatry
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Johnnie Alston, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Montgomery, AL. 

Dr. Alston works at Institute For Advanced Wound Cr in Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Brian Kille, DPM
Dr. Brian Kille, DPM
10 (6)
View Profile
Dr. Paul Ciavarelli, MD
Dr. Paul Ciavarelli, MD
8 (14)
View Profile
Dr. Kevin Waldrop, DPM
Dr. Kevin Waldrop, DPM
8 (28)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Medical Center South - Wound Care
    2167 Normandie Dr, Montgomery, AL 36111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 286-3444
  2. 2
    Baptist Medical Center East
    400 Taylor Rd, Montgomery, AL 36117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 286-3444
  3. 3
    Montgomery Foot Care Specialists PC
    1831 Halcyon Blvd, Montgomery, AL 36117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 396-3668

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center East
  • Baptist Medical Center South
  • Prattville Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Alston?

    Mar 09, 2016
    Very open and friendly and his staff was the same. Very knowledgeable about his specialty. Takes the time to answer all your questions and seems to sincerely care about the patients.
    Tammy Cook in Wetumpka — Mar 09, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Johnnie Alston, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Johnnie Alston, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Alston to family and friends

    Dr. Alston's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Alston

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Johnnie Alston, DPM.

    About Dr. Johnnie Alston, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518128669
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alston has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alston works at Institute For Advanced Wound Cr in Montgomery, AL. View the full address on Dr. Alston’s profile.

    Dr. Alston has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Alston has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alston.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Johnnie Alston, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.