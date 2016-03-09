Dr. Alston has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnnie Alston, DPM
Overview
Dr. Johnnie Alston, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Montgomery, AL.
Dr. Alston works at
Locations
Baptist Medical Center South - Wound Care2167 Normandie Dr, Montgomery, AL 36111 Directions (334) 286-3444
Baptist Medical Center East400 Taylor Rd, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 286-3444
Montgomery Foot Care Specialists PC1831 Halcyon Blvd, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 396-3668
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center East
- Baptist Medical Center South
- Prattville Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very open and friendly and his staff was the same. Very knowledgeable about his specialty. Takes the time to answer all your questions and seems to sincerely care about the patients.
About Dr. Johnnie Alston, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1518128669
