Overview

Dr. Johnn Griffith, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Naples, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge and Physicians Regional-Collier Boulevard.



Dr. Griffith works at Complete Dental Care of Naples in Naples, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

