Overview

Dr. Johnetta Craig, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Craig works at Family Care Health Centers in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.