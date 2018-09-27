Dr. Rollo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnathon Rollo, MD
Overview
Dr. Johnathon Rollo, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Rollo works at
Locations
-
1
UCLA Gonda Goldschmd Vasclr Ctr200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 526, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 206-6294
-
2
Seattle Pacific Surgeonsnicole Whitebenjamin Lernerterence Quigley1560 N 115th St Ste 102, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions (206) 668-5864
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Rollo was very knowledgeable, a great listener, and made my wife and I feel really good about our decision to leave our state for care.
About Dr. Johnathon Rollo, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1104185644
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Vascular Surgery
