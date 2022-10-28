See All Dermatologists in Owensboro, KY
Mohs Micrographic Surgery
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Johnathon Edge, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Owensboro, KY. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine.

Dr. Edge works at The Women's Pavilion PSC in Owensboro, KY with other offices in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Melanoma, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Owensboro Office
    2200 E Parrish Ave, Owensboro, KY 42303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 663-1064
  2
    Dermatology & Skin Cancer Specialists Psc
    161 N Eagle Creek Dr Ste 150, Lexington, KY 40509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 264-0557

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Melanoma
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Melanoma
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma

Melanoma
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Actinic Keratosis
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Folliculitis
Granuloma of Skin
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Discoloration
Acne
  View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Birthmark
Contact Dermatitis
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Dermatofibrosarcoma Protuberans
Dermatological Disorders
Dry Skin
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Gorlin Syndrome
Hair Loss
Infundibulocystic Basal Cell Carcinoma
Keloid Scar
Lipomas
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Psoriasis
Ringworm
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Diseases
Spider Veins
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Veins
Warts
  View other providers who treat Warts
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 28, 2022
    Dr. Edge and his nurse helped me with my nerves on the day of my procedure. After my stitches were taken out yesterday, I can barely see the incision and I don't expect much, if any, scarring. It can take a while to get an appointment, but that just speaks to how good he is! Highly recommend!!
    Judy Dunn — Oct 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Johnathon Edge, MD
    About Dr. Johnathon Edge, MD

    • Mohs Micrographic Surgery
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1114969201
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Louisville
    • University Louisville School Of Med
    • University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    • Eastern Kentucky University
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
