Dr. Johnathan Zhang, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Johnathan Zhang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3000 Q St Fl 2, Sacramento, CA 95816 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dr. Zhang and his team are awesome. Detailed explanation before the procedure. And prompt follow ups after the procedure. Highly recommended.
- Gastroenterology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1346532132
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
- Mercy General Hospital
- Methodist Hospital of Sacramento
Dr. Zhang has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Ulcerative Colitis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zhang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
