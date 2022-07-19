Dr. Johnathan Warminski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Warminski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Johnathan Warminski, MD
Dr. Johnathan Warminski, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas.
Retina Center Of Texas305 Morrison Park Dr Ste 100, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 865-6800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I have been seeing Dr. Warminski quarterly for 3-1/2 years due to a reoccurring left retina condition that requires the injection of medication into my eye to reduce the swelling that occurs. I have found Dr. Warminski to be expert, caring, professional, congenial and always willing to review the current condition of my eye versus previous visits and explain even the smallest of a change. We have gradually increased the length of time between visits, monitored the results and made adjustments as needed. I am very pleased with his care.
- 15 years of experience
- English
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Warminski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Warminski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Warminski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Warminski has seen patients for Retinal Cysts, Retinoschisis and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Warminski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Warminski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warminski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Warminski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Warminski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.