Dr. Johnathan Ledet, MD is a Dermatologist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport.
Warren Clinic Dermatology6565 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 502-3376
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Ledet is the best! He explains that he is doing and why. But be ready to wait for him, he has lots of patient's and he is booked for the day. I find it helpful to be the first for the day, take a book, and long sleeves. It is very cold in that office.
Education & Certifications
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
