Dr. Johnathan Engh, MD
Overview
Dr. Johnathan Engh, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.
Dr. Engh works at
Locations
-
1
Lexington Brain and Spine Institute222 E Medical Ln Ste 200, West Columbia, SC 29169
-
2
Carolina Women's Physicians - Irmo7045 Saint Andrews Rd, Columbia, SC 29212
-
3
Carolina Women's Physicians - West Columbia146 E Hospital Dr Ste 240, West Columbia, SC 29169
Hospital Affiliations
Lexington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Engh did surgery on my father in law on May 20. I would highly recommend him. He explained everything to us from start to finish. Answered every question we had. Awesome bedside manner.
About Dr. Johnathan Engh, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1194929810
Education & Certifications
University of Pittsburgh
UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS
Duke University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
