Dr. Johnathan Chappell, MD

Dermatology
5 (76)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Dr. Johnathan Chappell, MD is a dermatologist in Acworth, GA. Dr. Chappell completed a residency at howard university hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Chappell is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

    4450 Calibre Cross Xing Ste 1208, Acworth, GA 30101
    Acworth Dermatology & Skin Cancer
    Acworth Dermatology & Skin Cancer
4450 Calibre Xing NW Ste 1208, Acworth, GA 30101
(678) 505-8030

Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Ambetter
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan

About Dr. Johnathan Chappell, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 18 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1831385897
Education & Certifications

  • howard university hospital
  • University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
  • Morehouse Sch Of Med
  • Morehouse
  • Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 76 ratings
Patient Ratings (76)
5 Star
(76)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
