Dr. Johnathan Chappell, MD
Overview
Dr. Johnathan Chappell, MD is a dermatologist in Acworth, GA. Dr. Chappell completed a residency at howard university hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Chappell is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
- 1 4450 Calibre Cross Xing Ste 1208, Acworth, GA 30101 Directions
Acworth Dermatology & Skin Cancer4450 Calibre Xing NW Ste 1208, Acworth, GA 30101 Directions (678) 505-8030
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Johnathan Chappell, MD
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1831385897
Education & Certifications
- howard university hospital
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
- Morehouse Sch Of Med
- Morehouse
- Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Chappell?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chappell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chappell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chappell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chappell has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chappell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Chappell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chappell.
