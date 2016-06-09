Dr. Johnathan Burress, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burress is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Johnathan Burress, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Johnathan Burress, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Bristol, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center, Johnston Memorial Hospital and Smyth County Community Hospital.
Dr. Burress works at
Locations
-
1
Wellmont Medical Associates Inc271 Medical Park Blvd, Bristol, TN 37620 Directions (423) 274-8600Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bristol Regional Medical Center
- Johnston Memorial Hospital
- Smyth County Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burress?
Dr Burress was kind, answered my questions in an easy-to-understand way, seemed conservative in his treatment plan, was very knowledgeable & had a reassuring manner. i would certainly recommend him to everyone. The office staff was friendly & helpful; sadly, something you don't see in many offices nowadays.
About Dr. Johnathan Burress, DO
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1760415582
Education & Certifications
- East Tennessee State University
- West Virginia University Hospital
- West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burress has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burress accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burress has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burress works at
Dr. Burress has seen patients for Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burress on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Burress. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burress.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burress, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burress appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.