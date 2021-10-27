Dr. John Zurlo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zurlo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Zurlo, MD
Overview
Dr. John Zurlo, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Locations
Jefferson Infectious Disease Associates1015 Chestnut St Ste 1020, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
In my opinion, Dr. Zurlo is truly the best doctor I have ever been seen by. I was shocked to see how thorough he was in both his questions & physical examination. He did not leave the room until every question/concern of mine was answered. Dr. Zurlo also made it a point to follow up with me personally, something most Doctors rarely do these day. When he reached me over the phone to follow up, he once again made sure every question I had was answered. I would recommend Dr. Zurlo to anyone.
About Dr. John Zurlo, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1003865312
Education & Certifications
- Other Training
- State University of New York Upstate Medical University
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zurlo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zurlo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Zurlo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zurlo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zurlo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zurlo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.