Dr. John Zubkus, MD
Overview
Dr. John Zubkus, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They completed their residency with Vanderbilt University Med Center
Locations
Tennessee Oncology - Murfreesboro1840 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 300, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (629) 219-7788Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Tennessee Oncology - Smyrna300 Stonecrest Blvd Ste 400, Smyrna, TN 37167 Directions (629) 219-7787Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
- Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have such confidence in Dr Zubkus and his staff(NP Jessica). He has seen me through breast cancer and continues to be there for ANY concern I have. A top notch doctor… a top notch person!!
About Dr. John Zubkus, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Med Center
- Medical Oncology and Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
