See All Family Doctors in Perrysburg, OH
Dr. Ginny Hiltner, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Ginny Hiltner, MD

Family Medicine
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ginny Hiltner, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Perrysburg, OH. They completed their residency with ProMedica Flower Hospital Family Medicine Residency

Dr. Hiltner works at St Lukes FM Residency Clinic in Perrysburg, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St Lukes FM Residency Clinic
    7045 LIGHTHOUSE WAY, Perrysburg, OH 43551 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 504-0259
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
First Trimester Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Phenylketonuria Screening
First Trimester Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Phenylketonuria Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Paramount

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hiltner?

    Jul 22, 2022
    Dr was pleasant and thorough. Answered questions and took time to listen.
    Bob Morrissey — Jul 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ginny Hiltner, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ginny Hiltner, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hiltner to family and friends

    Dr. Hiltner's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hiltner

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ginny Hiltner, MD.

    About Dr. Ginny Hiltner, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1497751192
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • ProMedica Flower Hospital Family Medicine Residency
    Residency

    Hospital Affiliations

    • McLaren St. Luke's

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ginny Hiltner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hiltner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hiltner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hiltner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hiltner works at St Lukes FM Residency Clinic in Perrysburg, OH. View the full address on Dr. Hiltner’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hiltner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hiltner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hiltner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hiltner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.