Dr. Ginny Hiltner, MD
Dr. Ginny Hiltner, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Perrysburg, OH. They completed their residency with ProMedica Flower Hospital Family Medicine Residency
St Lukes FM Residency Clinic7045 LIGHTHOUSE WAY, Perrysburg, OH 43551 Directions (419) 504-0259Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Paramount
Dr was pleasant and thorough. Answered questions and took time to listen.
- Family Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1497751192
- ProMedica Flower Hospital Family Medicine Residency
- McLaren St. Luke's
