Dr. John Zoltani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zoltani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Zoltani, MD
Overview
Dr. John Zoltani, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lakewood, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Zoltani works at
Locations
-
1
Pacific Northwest Neurology7502 Lakewood Dr W Ste C-7, Lakewood, WA 98499 Directions (253) 581-8151
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zoltani?
I have been very happy with my visits. I get right in with almost no weight and he answers all my questions. The medication he has put me on has greatly reduced my falls. Both the staff and Dr.Zoltani are very professional and ready to answer questions.
About Dr. John Zoltani, MD
- Neurology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1497766224
Education & Certifications
- Med University Sc Med Center|Msu Kalamazoo Center Med Stu
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zoltani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zoltani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zoltani works at
Dr. Zoltani speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Zoltani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zoltani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zoltani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zoltani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.