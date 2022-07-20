See All Neurologists in Lakewood, WA
Dr. John Zoltani, MD

Neurology
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Dr. John Zoltani, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lakewood, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Zoltani works at PACIFIC NORTHWEST NEUROLOGY in Lakewood, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pacific Northwest Neurology
    7502 Lakewood Dr W Ste C-7, Lakewood, WA 98499 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 581-8151

Experience & Treatment Frequency

TCD Bubble Test
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
TCD Bubble Test
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing

TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Jul 20, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. John Zoltani, MD

  • Neurology
  • 42 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • 1497766224
Education & Certifications

  • Med University Sc Med Center|Msu Kalamazoo Center Med Stu
  • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
  • Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. John Zoltani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zoltani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Zoltani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Zoltani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Zoltani works at PACIFIC NORTHWEST NEUROLOGY in Lakewood, WA. View the full address on Dr. Zoltani’s profile.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Zoltani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zoltani.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zoltani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zoltani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

