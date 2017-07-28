Overview

Dr. John Zisko, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital, Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.



Dr. Zisko works at WELLINGTON ORTHOPEDIC & SPORTS MEDICINE in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Blue Ash, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.