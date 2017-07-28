See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. John Zisko, MD

Sports Medicine
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Zisko, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital, Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.

Dr. Zisko works at WELLINGTON ORTHOPEDIC & SPORTS MEDICINE in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Blue Ash, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Wellington Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine
    7575 5 MILE RD, Cincinnati, OH 45230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 232-6677
    Mercy Health - Csmoc Western Hills
    6045 Bridgetown Rd Ste 4, Cincinnati, OH 45248 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 347-9999
    Wellington Orthopedic/Sprts Med
    4701 Creek Rd Ste 110, Blue Ash, OH 45242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 733-8894
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
  • Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital
  • Mercy Health-West Hospital
  • The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health

Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis

Treatment frequency



Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 28, 2017
    I was under the care of Dr. Zisko for a few months while suffering from a broken knee. My spouse has seen Dr. Z numerous times for arthritic knees and a hip. This Dr. takes all of the time needed to explain everything to his patients, in a caring and friendly manner. He, and his staff, have been very comforting and encouraging during our pain and stress, so that we could heal! We are very happy to recommend Dr. Zisko to family and friends.
    Cincinnati, OH — Jul 28, 2017
    About Dr. John Zisko, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1528063740
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Zisko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zisko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zisko has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zisko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Zisko. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zisko.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zisko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zisko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

