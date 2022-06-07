Dr. John Zinsser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zinsser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Zinsser, MD
Overview
Dr. John Zinsser, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They completed their fellowship with Vanderbilt University Hospital
Dr. Zinsser works at
Locations
-
1
Zinsser Plastic Surgery1501 Maple Ave, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 474-9805
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zinsser?
Wouldn't trust anyone other than Dr. Zinsser with my plastic surgery related needs/decisions. He is thorough and really cares about his patients. He spends the time to explain everything and makes you feel comfortable. Would recommend to anyone considering plastic surgery or injectables.
About Dr. John Zinsser, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1700813334
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- Uab Hospital
- Soutwest Texas State University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zinsser has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zinsser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zinsser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zinsser works at
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Zinsser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zinsser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zinsser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zinsser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.