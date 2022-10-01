Dr. John Zimmerman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zimmerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Zimmerman, DPM
Dr. John Zimmerman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bakersfield, CA.
Dr. Zimmerman works at
-
1
Foot and Ankle Institute9300 Stockdale Hwy Ste 400, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Directions (661) 663-8483
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
Dr Z and his staff are the best. Professional, courteous, kind and easy to be with. The very best and I highly recommend him.
Dr. Zimmerman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zimmerman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zimmerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zimmerman has seen patients for Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zimmerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Zimmerman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zimmerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zimmerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zimmerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.