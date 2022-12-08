Overview

Dr. John Ziewacz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center.



Dr. Ziewacz works at Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Concord, NC and Rock Hill, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak), Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.