Dr. John Zeroogian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zeroogian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Zeroogian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Zeroogian, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They completed their fellowship with Beth Israel-Boston Hosp
Dr. Zeroogian works at
Locations
-
1
inSite Digestive Health Care630 S Raymond Ave Unit 240, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 449-9920Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zeroogian?
DR JOHN ZEROOGIAN IS AN EXCELLENT DOCTOR. i HAD HIM FOR OVER 10 YEARS AND I THANK GOD I DID BECAUSE IF I HAD STAYED WITH ANOTHER DOCTOR THAT I FIRST WENT TO I WOULD BE DEAD NOW. HE ALWAYS HAD TIME TO LISTEN TO ME. HE GAVE MA EXCELLENT CARE.
About Dr. John Zeroogian, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1437149226
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel-Boston Hosp
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zeroogian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zeroogian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zeroogian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zeroogian works at
Dr. Zeroogian has seen patients for Constipation, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zeroogian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Zeroogian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeroogian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zeroogian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zeroogian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.