Dr. John Zeroogian, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. John Zeroogian, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They completed their fellowship with Beth Israel-Boston Hosp

Dr. Zeroogian works at inSite Digestive Health Care in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    inSite Digestive Health Care
    630 S Raymond Ave Unit 240, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 449-9920
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Constipation
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dysphagia
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Abdominal Pain
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Anoscopy
Barrett's Esophagus
Celiac Disease
Cirrhosis
Colon Cancer Screening
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Duodenal Polypectomy
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
Enteritis
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophageal Varices
Esophagitis
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Gallbladder Scan
Gallstones
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Gastroparesis
Heartburn
Hemochromatosis
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Hiatal Hernia
Impedance Testing
Indigestion
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Liver Function Test
Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
pH Probe
Reflux Esophagitis
Screening Colonoscopy
Ulcerative Colitis
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Ultrasound, Esophageal
Unexplained Weight Loss
VAP Lipid Testing
Viral Enteritis
Viral Hepatitis
Vomiting Disorders
Wireless pH Testing
Achalasia
All Types of Food Poisoning
Dehydration
Duodenal Ulcer
Duodenitis
Dysentery
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Ulcer
Food Allergy
Gastrojejunal Ulcer
Giardiasis
Hepatitis C
Hepatorenal Syndrome
Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction
Ischemic Colitis
Liver Biopsy
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Pancreatitis
Primary Biliary Cholangitis
Pyloric Stenosis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Dec 15, 2021
    DR JOHN ZEROOGIAN IS AN EXCELLENT DOCTOR. i HAD HIM FOR OVER 10 YEARS AND I THANK GOD I DID BECAUSE IF I HAD STAYED WITH ANOTHER DOCTOR THAT I FIRST WENT TO I WOULD BE DEAD NOW. HE ALWAYS HAD TIME TO LISTEN TO ME. HE GAVE MA EXCELLENT CARE.
    WANDA BIELECKI — Dec 15, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Zeroogian, MD

    Gastroenterology
    English
    1437149226
    Education & Certifications

    Beth Israel-Boston Hosp
    Massachusetts General Hospital
