Dr. John Zdral, MD
Overview
Dr. John Zdral, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
Locations
John D. Zdral M.d. Inc.301 W Bastanchury Rd Ste 10, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 879-7372
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
he is best of best. i do not want to see Amy other eye doctor
About Dr. John Zdral, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zdral has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zdral accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zdral has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zdral has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Cataract Removal Surgery and Trichiasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zdral on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zdral speaks Italian.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Zdral. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zdral.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zdral, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zdral appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.