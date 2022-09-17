See All Ophthalmologists in Fullerton, CA
Dr. John Zdral, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Zdral, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.

Dr. Zdral works at Fullerton Eye Institute in Fullerton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Cataract Removal Surgery and Trichiasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    John D. Zdral M.d. Inc.
    301 W Bastanchury Rd Ste 10, Fullerton, CA 92835 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 879-7372

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence St. Jude Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 17, 2022
    he is best of best. i do not want to see Amy other eye doctor
    About Dr. John Zdral, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1801993944
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Zdral, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zdral is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zdral has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zdral has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zdral works at Fullerton Eye Institute in Fullerton, CA. View the full address on Dr. Zdral’s profile.

    Dr. Zdral has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Cataract Removal Surgery and Trichiasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zdral on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Zdral. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zdral.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zdral, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zdral appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

