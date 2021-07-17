Dr. John Zawidniak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zawidniak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Zawidniak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Zawidniak, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New Britain, CT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Jagiellonian University / Faculty of Medicine|Jagiellonian University Medical College, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.
Dr. Zawidniak works at
Locations
1
HHCMG Rheumatology183 N MOUNTAIN RD, New Britain, CT 06053 Directions (860) 524-2610Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group31 Seymour St, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 524-4330
3
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group183 N Mountain Rd # 207, New Britain, CT 06053 Directions (860) 524-2610
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthyCT
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to see Dr. Zawidniak for my rheumatology issues. I needed advice and directions. He was very approachable and he looked at my records before he saw me, which to me is a good thing. (not all of them do!) He wanted to focus more on what is the real problem rather than what is perceived. Dr. Zawidniak asked more questions then ordered labwork as well as X-ray of my hand (that was new to me). Everything went smoothly because the laboratory and the radiology dept are all in the same place so they were done quickly. I look forward to seeing Dr. Zawidniak again soon to discuss my problems and to move forward! Great doctor! No regrets!
About Dr. John Zawidniak, MD
- Rheumatology
- 10 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1932544749
Education & Certifications
- Jagiellonian University / Faculty of Medicine|Jagiellonian University Medical College, Faculty Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Zawidniak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zawidniak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zawidniak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zawidniak has seen patients for Limb Pain, Arthritis and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zawidniak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zawidniak speaks Polish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Zawidniak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zawidniak.
