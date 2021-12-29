Overview

Dr. John Zaso, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in East Meadow, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medical Services. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



Dr. Zaso works at John R Zaso DO in East Meadow, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.