Dr. John Zappia, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Zappia, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They completed their fellowship with Mich Ear Inst/Providence Hosp
Michigan Ear Institute, PLLC30055 Northwestern Hwy Ste 101, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 865-4444
Michigan Ear Institute3535 W 13 Mile Rd Ste 444, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 865-4444
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
I have been seeing Dr. Zappia since 2009. He is great, you walk away knowing what is going on, he goes the extra mile always.
- Neurotology
- English
- 1497746671
- Mich Ear Inst/Providence Hosp
- NIH
- St Joseph Mercy Hosp
- Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Zappia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zappia has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Otitis Media and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zappia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
