Dr. John Zapas, MD
Overview
Dr. John Zapas, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.
Locations
Surgery194 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste C, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (240) 575-2526
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had to have 2 surgeries within weeks which was not ideal. Dr. Zapas was informative kind compassionate and caring. He made sure not only I felt comfortable but my family as well! He is the best!
About Dr. John Zapas, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1487613022
Education & Certifications
- NCI/NIH
- Washington Hospital Center
- Harvard Medical School
- General Surgery
Dr. Zapas speaks Greek.
