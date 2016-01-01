Dr. John Zampella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zampella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Zampella, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Zampella, MD is a dermatologist in New York, NY. Dr. Zampella completed a residency at The Johns Hopkins Hospital. He currently practices at Preston Robert Tisch Center for Men's Health and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Zampella is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Nyu Langone Preston Robert Tisch Center for Men's Health555 Madison Ave Fl 2, New York, NY 10022 Directions (646) 754-2000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
About Dr. John Zampella, MD
- Dermatology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- Male
1992007413
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zampella has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zampella accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zampella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zampella has seen patients for Dermatitis, Ringworm and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zampella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Zampella. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zampella.
