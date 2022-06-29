Dr. Zambrano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Zambrano, MD
Overview
Dr. John Zambrano, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK.
Dr. Zambrano works at
Locations
Hvma-post Office Square147 Milk St, Boston, MA 02109 Directions (617) 654-7200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zambrano is incredibly thoughtful and takes the time to listen to all of your concerns. Great analysis and advice as well. Highly recommend him!
About Dr. John Zambrano, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1730422593
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zambrano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zambrano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Zambrano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zambrano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zambrano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zambrano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.