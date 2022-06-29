See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Boston, MA
Dr. John Zambrano, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (4)
9 years of experience
Dr. John Zambrano, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK.

Dr. Zambrano works at Helen Maria Dajer CNM in Boston, MA.

  1. 1
    Hvma-post Office Square
    Hvma-post Office Square
147 Milk St, Boston, MA 02109
(617) 654-7200

Contact Dermatitis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Gout
Contact Dermatitis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Gout

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 29, 2022
    Dr. Zambrano is incredibly thoughtful and takes the time to listen to all of your concerns. Great analysis and advice as well. Highly recommend him!
    — Jun 29, 2022
    About Dr. John Zambrano, MD

    Internal Medicine
    9 years of experience
    English
    1730422593
    STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
    Internal Medicine
    Dr. Zambrano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zambrano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Zambrano works at Helen Maria Dajer CNM in Boston, MA.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Zambrano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zambrano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zambrano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

