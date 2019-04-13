Dr. Zamarra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Zamarra, MD
Overview
Dr. John Zamarra, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Placentia-Linda Hospital and Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
Dr. Zamarra works at
Locations
Natural Medicine and Preventative Health and Heart Group & Assoc. Inc.1001 E Chapman Ave Ste B, Fullerton, CA 92831 Directions (714) 871-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Placentia-Linda Hospital
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zamarra truly cares about his patients. My mother speaks very little English, but Dr. Zamarra intuitively knows what she needs medically and emotionally. He carefully readjusted my mother’s original prescription from an overseas doctor, and brought health and happiness back to my mother’s life. He is more than a doctor, he is a healer!
About Dr. John Zamarra, MD
- Cardiology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1518052489
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zamarra accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zamarra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zamarra has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Mitral Valve Regurgitation and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zamarra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zamarra speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Zamarra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zamarra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zamarra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zamarra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.