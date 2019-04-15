Dr. Zajecka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Zajecka, MD
Overview
Dr. John Zajecka, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Zajecka works at
Locations
Psychiatric Medicine Associates, LLC4711 Golf Rd Ste 1200, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (847) 679-8000
Rush University Medical Department1645 W Jackson Blvd Ste 600, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 563-6637
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. John Zajecka is the rarest of psychotherapists - one who is both an expert in the therapeutic & pharmacological treatments of clinical depression & anxiety. He is also an incredible person. His wide scope of knowledge & experience and ability to bring out the best in others is only surpassed by his kindness, bright intelligence and warm humor. He was able to resolve an incredibly difficult 2 yr. depression. I have been in remission ever since. He is simply the best!
About Dr. John Zajecka, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1275661399
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zajecka accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zajecka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Zajecka. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zajecka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zajecka, there are benefits to both methods.