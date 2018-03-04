See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Chicago, IL
Dr. John Zaborowski, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (6)
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Zaborowski, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from ACADEMY OF MEDICINE LUDWIKA RYDGIERA.

Dr. Zaborowski works at Physicians Care Center in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Physicians Care Center
    3015 N Milwaukee Ave # 17, Chicago, IL 60618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 278-6050

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. John Zaborowski, MD

  • Internal Medicine
  • 43 years of experience
  • English
  • 1649386335
Education & Certifications

  • ACADEMY OF MEDICINE LUDWIKA RYDGIERA
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Zaborowski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Zaborowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Zaborowski works at Physicians Care Center in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Zaborowski’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaborowski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaborowski.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaborowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaborowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

