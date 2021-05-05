Dr. John Yu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Yu, MD
Overview
Dr. John Yu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pearland, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toronto Canada|University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast, HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Yu works at
Locations
-
1
John Yu, MD1930 Country Place Pkwy Ste 106, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (281) 805-3598
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
- HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yu?
Professional, knowledgeable, polite and caring beyond the norm.
About Dr. John Yu, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, French
- 1649203571
Education & Certifications
- McGill University Faculty of Medicine, Fellowship in Cardiology|StanFord University - McGill University|Stanford University Medical Center, Fellowship in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- University of Toronto/Faculty of Medicine, Internal Medicine Residency &amp;amp; Co-Chief Residency (Sr. Year)|University of Toronto/Faculty of Medicine, Internal Medicine Residency &amp;amp;amp; Co-Chief Residency (Sr. Year)
- McMaster University|McMaster University Medical Center, Comprehensive Internship in Internal Medicine.
- University Of Toronto Canada|University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yu works at
Dr. Yu has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Congenital Heart Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yu speaks French.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.