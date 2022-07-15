Dr. John Younghein IV, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Younghein IV is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Younghein IV, MD
Overview
Dr. John Younghein IV, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Stoneham, MA.
Dr. Younghein IV works at
Locations
-
1
Agility Orthopedics92 Montvale Ave Ste 1400, Stoneham, MA 02180 Directions (781) 279-7040
-
2
Physical Therapy405 Pearl St, Malden, MA 02148 Directions (781) 279-7040
-
3
Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford585 Lebanon St, Melrose, MA 02176 Directions (781) 279-7040
-
4
Ocpn-uoi Inc.1 Kettle Point Ave, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 330-1476Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Younghein IV?
Dr younghiem is top notch very professional !
About Dr. John Younghein IV, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1700204492
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Younghein IV has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Younghein IV accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Younghein IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Younghein IV works at
Dr. Younghein IV has seen patients for Thoracic Spine Fracture, Spine Fractures and Traumatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Younghein IV on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Younghein IV. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Younghein IV.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Younghein IV, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Younghein IV appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.