Dr. John Young III, MD

Psychiatry
33 years of experience
Dr. John Young III, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Port Richey, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Trinity Hospital.

Dr. Young III works at Medical Center Of Trinity in New Port Richey, FL with other offices in Hudson, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Tobacco Use Disorder, Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse and Drug-Induced Mental Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

    Medical Center of Trinity Emergency Room
    9330 STATE ROAD 54, New Port Richey, FL 34655 (727) 834-4000
    Raghu V Devabhaktuni Mdpa
    13908 Lakeshore Blvd Ste 210, Hudson, FL 34667 (727) 869-3227
    Medcl Ctr of Trnty Bhvrl Health Center
    5637 Marine Pkwy, New Port Richey, FL 34652 (727) 848-1733

  HCA Florida Trinity Hospital

Tobacco Use Disorder
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Tobacco Use Disorder
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders

Tobacco Use Disorder
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Anxiety
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence
Behavior Therapy
Bipolar Disorder
Borderline Personality Disorder
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Chronic Pain
Cocaine Addiction
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Delusional Disorder
Dementia
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Group Psychotherapy
Head CT Scan
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
Major Depressive Disorder
Marijuana Addiction
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Nondependent Opioid Abuse
Opioid Dependence
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Personality Disorders
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychosis
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophrenia
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Sudoscan
Suicidal Ideation
TCD Bubble Test
Wada Test
Alzheimer's Disease
Aneurysm
Anorexia
Antisocial Personality Disorder
Ataxia
Autism
Autonomic Disorders
Binge Eating Disorder
Brain Aneurysm
Bulimia
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Palsy
Cerebrovascular Disease
Cluster Headache
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Combination Drug Dependence
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Concussion
Conduct Disorder
Confusion
Conversion Disorder
Cranial Trauma
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder)
Developmental and Learning Disorders
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dissociative Disorder
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Dystonia
Eating Disorders
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT)
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Essential Tremor
Factitious Disorders
Headache
Herniated Disc
Homicidal Ideation
Impulse Control Disorders
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease
Mania
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Munchausen Syndrome
Myasthenia Gravis
Myoclonus
Narcissistic Personality Disorder
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse
Paranoid Personality Disorder
Parkinson's Disease
Phobia
Polyneuropathy
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Psychiatric Medication Therapy
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain)
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Restless Leg Syndrome
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Somatoform Disorders
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Spina Bifida
Spinal Stenosis
Tension Headache
Tic Disorders
Tourette's Syndrome
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Vitamin B Deficiency
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    MultiPlan

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 13, 2020
    Excellent. He was knowledgeable, included me in decisions about treatment, very good at reviewing medications. He apologized sincerely for the short appointment, but was still thorough in targeting my most important symptoms. Easy to talk to.
    — Sep 13, 2020
    Psychiatry
    33 years of experience
    English
    1649244773
    WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
    Neurology and Psychiatry
    Dr. Young III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes

    Dr. Young III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Young III has seen patients for Tobacco Use Disorder, Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse and Drug-Induced Mental Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Young III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Young III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

