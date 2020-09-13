Dr. Young III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Young III, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Port Richey, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Trinity Hospital.
Locations
Medical Center of Trinity Emergency Room9330 STATE ROAD 54, New Port Richey, FL 34655 Directions (727) 834-4000
Raghu V Devabhaktuni Mdpa13908 Lakeshore Blvd Ste 210, Hudson, FL 34667 Directions (727) 869-3227
Medcl Ctr of Trnty Bhvrl Health Center5637 Marine Pkwy, New Port Richey, FL 34652 Directions (727) 848-1733
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Aetna
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
First Health (Coventry Health Care)
MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Excellent. He was knowledgeable, included me in decisions about treatment, very good at reviewing medications. He apologized sincerely for the short appointment, but was still thorough in targeting my most important symptoms. Easy to talk to.
33 years of experience
WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
Neurology and Psychiatry
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Young III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Young III works at
Dr. Young III has seen patients for Tobacco Use Disorder, Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse and Drug-Induced Mental Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Young III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Young III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.