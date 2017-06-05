Dr. John Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Young, MD
Dr. John Young, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas.
Panhandle Pediatrics1500 S Coulter St Ste 1, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 354-0404
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My children have been going to Dr. Young's practice since birth. After 10 years of my children being his patients, I have nothing but the highest regards for Dr Young and his staff. One of the best physicians in the area without a doubt.
- Pediatrics
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Chldns Med Ctr-U Tex Sw
- Childrens Medical Center of Dallas
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
Dr. Young has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.