Overview

Dr. John Young, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas.



Dr. Young works at Panhandle Pediatrics in Amarillo, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.