Overview

Dr. John York, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from East Carolina U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.



Dr. York works at Bon Secours Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation in Greenville, SC with other offices in Murrells Inlet, SC, SUMMERVILLE, SC and Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Atherosclerosis and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.