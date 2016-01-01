Dr. John York, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. York is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John York, MD
Dr. John York, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from East Carolina U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.
Bon Secours Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation317 Saint Francis Dr Ste 340, Greenville, SC 29601 Directions (864) 255-1834
Roper St. Francis Physician Partners Primary Care4630 Highway 17, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Directions (843) 720-5665
Roper St.francis Physician Partners Primary Care1724 State Rd Unit 6B, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29486 Directions (843) 720-5665
Roper Vascular Care2093 Henry Tecklenburg Dr Ste 202E, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (843) 720-5665
Roper Vascular Care316 Calhoun St Fl 3, Charleston, SC 29401 Directions (843) 720-5665
Vascular Surgery Associates3 Saint Francis Dr Ste 330, Greenville, SC 29601 Directions (864) 255-1834
- St. Francis Downtown
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. John York, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Ochsner Clin Fdn
- Greenville Memorial Medical Center
- East Carolina U, School of Medicine
- Vascular Surgery
Dr. York has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. York accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. York has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. York has seen patients for Aneurysm, Atherosclerosis and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. York on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. York. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. York.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. York, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. York appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.