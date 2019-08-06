Overview

Dr. John Yocum Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bryant, AR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.



Dr. Yocum Jr works at OrthoArkansas in Bryant, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.