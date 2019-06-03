See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Augusta, GA
Internal Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Yap, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. 

Dr. Yap works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Georgia Regent University
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jun 03, 2019
Best doctor you could ever find, he’s so sweet and has an amazing smile!
Jan Michael in Warrenville , SC — Jun 03, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. John Yap, MD
About Dr. John Yap, MD

  • Internal Medicine
  • English
  • Male
  • 1184912529
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Augusta University Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. John Yap, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yap is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Yap has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Yap has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Yap works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Yap’s profile.

Dr. Yap has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yap.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yap, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yap appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

