Dr. John Yang, MD
Overview
Dr. John Yang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Locations
University Eye Specialists Ltd676 N Saint Clair St Ste 1500, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 475-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend him. I had 2 cataract surgeries and glaucoma treatment. No longer need specialty eyedrops . Use OTC instead. The only drawback is longer than expected waiting time for appointment.
About Dr. John Yang, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Ophthalmology
