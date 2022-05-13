Overview

Dr. John Yang, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.



Dr. Yang works at 23Rd Street Medical Center in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.