Overview

Dr. John Yang, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Crystal Lake, IL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Doctor Of Dental Medicine (1967) University Of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania|University of Pennsylvania / School of Dental Medicine.



Dr. Yang works at TFD - Crystal Lake in Crystal Lake, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.