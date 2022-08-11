Dr. John Yang, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Yang, DMD
Overview
Dr. John Yang, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Crystal Lake, IL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Doctor Of Dental Medicine (1967) University Of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania|University of Pennsylvania / School of Dental Medicine.
Dr. Yang works at
Locations
Tru Family Dental781 S McHenry Ave Ste A, Crystal Lake, IL 60014 Directions (815) 310-5294
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connection Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Have been seeing Dr. Yang since he came to this location. Very friendly and professional as well as courtious. Staff very friendly and courtious also. Have respect for all who work here.
About Dr. John Yang, DMD
- Dentistry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania|Veteran's Hosp
- Doctor Of Dental Medicine (1967) University Of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania|University of Pennsylvania / School of Dental Medicine
