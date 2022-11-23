Overview

Dr. John Yalam, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Yalam works at Arizona Digestive Health in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heartburn, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.