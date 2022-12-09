Dr. John Yadegar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yadegar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Yadegar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Yadegar, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Palmdale, CA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from King's College London School Of Medicine, University Of London and is affiliated with Palmdale Regional Medical Center.
Locations
So Cal Miwls Institute Inc627 W Avenue Q Ste A, Palmdale, CA 93551 Directions (661) 723-7833
Hospital Affiliations
- Palmdale Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Desert Oasis Healthcare
- Heritage Provider Network
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Yadegar is the most compassionate and caring Dr./human and he really does care about his patients success I would recommend him in a heartbeat
About Dr. John Yadegar, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Persian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- King's College London School Of Medicine, University Of London
- General Surgery
Dr. Yadegar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yadegar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yadegar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yadegar speaks Arabic, Persian and Spanish.
98 patients have reviewed Dr. Yadegar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yadegar.
