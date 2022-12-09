See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Palmdale, CA
Dr. John Yadegar, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. John Yadegar, MD

Bariatric Surgery
5 (98)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. John Yadegar, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Palmdale, CA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from King's College London School Of Medicine, University Of London and is affiliated with Palmdale Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Yadegar works at So Cal Miwls Institute Inc in Palmdale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Bariatric Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. John Coon, MD
Dr. John Coon, MD
8 (14)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    So Cal Miwls Institute Inc
    627 W Avenue Q Ste A, Palmdale, CA 93551 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 723-7833

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palmdale Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Metabolic Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Desert Oasis Healthcare
    • Heritage Provider Network
    • Kaiser Permanente

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 98 ratings
    Patient Ratings (98)
    5 Star
    (97)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Yadegar?

    Dec 09, 2022
    Dr Yadegar is the most compassionate and caring Dr./human and he really does care about his patients success I would recommend him in a heartbeat
    Trisha Nonnweiler — Dec 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Yadegar, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Yadegar, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Yadegar to family and friends

    Dr. Yadegar's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Yadegar

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Yadegar, MD.

    About Dr. John Yadegar, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Persian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336163435
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • King's College London School Of Medicine, University Of London
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Yadegar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yadegar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yadegar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yadegar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yadegar works at So Cal Miwls Institute Inc in Palmdale, CA. View the full address on Dr. Yadegar’s profile.

    98 patients have reviewed Dr. Yadegar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yadegar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yadegar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yadegar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Yadegar, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.