Dr. John Xethalis, MD

Sports Medicine
3.6 (10)
Accepting new patients
Dr. John Xethalis, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.

Dr. Xethalis works at Russell H. Silver M.d. PC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Russell H. Silver M.d. PC
    159 E 74th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 737-3301

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Meniscus Surgery
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 12, 2019
    Exceptional physician and person
    — Jun 12, 2019
    About Dr. John Xethalis, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • English, Greek
    • 1851493811
    • ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Xethalis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Xethalis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Xethalis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Xethalis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Xethalis works at Russell H. Silver M.d. PC in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Xethalis’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Xethalis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Xethalis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Xethalis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Xethalis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

